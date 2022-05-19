Taking Action Together

Fresno State student draws from personal experience, designs refugee center for senior project

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FS student draws from personal experience, designs refugee center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was over 10 years ago that Dalia Moudarres first started working towards her degree in Syria.

"I've been studying since 2011," said Moudarres.

Around the same time, the Syrian Civil War broke out and conditions only grew worse as Dalia tried to continue her studies.

"It was in the middle of the war and it was very dangerous," said Moudarres.

In 2014, she used her US citizenship to move to the states, leaving family and friends behind.

"There were a lot of nights when I couldn't sleep, said Moudarres. "I didn't know what's happening, we didn't have connection, there was no internet."

Due to the political climate in Syria, Dalia's college credits didn't transfer and she had to start from scratch.

"I had to learn English, I had to find a job, even applying for health insurance was very hard for me," added Moudarres.

She was able to start again, enrolling at Fresno City College before transferring to Fresno State for interior design. When asked what she wanted to design for her senior project, Dalia says it was an easy choice.

"I picked a refugee center," said Moudarres. "I found an abandoned store in Riverside, California."

The center would include classrooms to learn English, daycare centers and residential housing.

"The idea is to take existing structures, reuse them and it goes back to sustainable principals," said Assistant Professor of Interior Design Holly Sowles.

Dalia says she'll look for jobs in design after graduation and hopes someday she'll see her refugee center design come to life

"Dalia's matured, seasoned, she's ready to go out into the world," added Sowles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno statetaking action together
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade
Local high school launches schoolwide sustainability project
New initiative from UC system helping Native American students
Valley veteran chosen as Fresno State Undergraduate Deans' Medalist
TOP STORIES
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Riverbed fire that destroyed 2 homes in Madera sparks frustration
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court
Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Show More
Man found shot to death in Fresno grocery store parking lot
Multiple displaced after brush fire impacts Madera homes
38-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Merced
Tulare County's 1st youth crisis center set to open
Heart of the Horse nonprofit in need of hay as prices rise
More TOP STORIES News