Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity after an investigation uncovered several incidents of underage drinking, physical assault and noise violations at a fraternity-sponsored event.

According to Fresno State, the fraternity must satisfy certain University-imposed conditions, such as completing a risk-management program.

During the 2019 fall semester, the fraternity will be allowed twice a month to discuss those programs, chapter business, and philanthropy/community service projects.

Fresno State and the Department of Athletics have taken action regarding student-athletes who were reportedly involved in the event.

"We expect our students to be responsible and comply with University policies while ensuring the safety of other students," said Dr. Frank Lamas, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Fresno State. "We hope our students - future leaders of our communities - will learn, grow and develop from this situation."

Sigma Chi will regain recognition and most of its privileges on Feb. 3, 2020. However, it will not be able to serve alcohol to students of legal age at its events until May 25, 2020.
