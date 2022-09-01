This is likely to be Fresno's hottest August in recorded history

Making sure you are drinking plenty of water will be key to getting through the next week.

The NWS says Fresno is on its way to setting the record for the hottest month of August ever, with an average temperature of 84.4 degrees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Californians are accustomed to excessive heat during the summer and are good at finding ways to stay cool.

With more triple digits across the 7-day Accuweather forecast to start September, the extreme heat may seem to be sticking around longer than usual.

But Bill South, Senior Meteorologist with the Hanford National Weather Service, says we're not seeing anything too unusual.

"So far this year through the end of August, we have an average temperature in Fresno of 69.3. Last year it was 69.6 degrees," he says.

But these statistics do make this year the third hottest since their temperature records began in 1887.

And South says the month of August alone is finishing on a high note.

"I believe Fresno will set the record for the hottest month of August ever, with an average temperature of 84.4 degrees," he says.

When it comes to triple-digit days, this year hasn't surpassed the record number set at 69 days in 2021.

South says we are currently at 55 days.

"We are expecting the next eight days to have triple digits, which would push the 55 to 63, only being six days behind."

It's important everyone stays hydrated, especially those working under the sun.

So making sure you are drinking plenty of water will be key to getting through the next week.