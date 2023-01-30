La Tienda thrift store organization in need of volunteers

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the heart of Fresno's Tower District is La Tienda Thrift store; the organization's profit all goes to Valley Children's Hospital.

La Tienda is 1 of 15 guilds for Valley Children's Hospitals- it has been around since 1952.

Lorraine Souza has been volunteering for the last 10 years.

"It's very important. It is nice to give back and that's what this store is all about and supporting the hospital," says Lorraine.

In the past proceeds towards valley children have exceeded more than $80,000.

Barbara Ellison is the President of the organization.

"it's impacting our children in the valley. If it wasn't for people coming in and donating.. Most of the time people will say 'i'm so happy to donate because my c children have been at valley children's hospital," mentions Barbara.

In recent years the store has cut back on its hours.

They have 25 volunteers who keep it running- but they are in need of more.

Lorraine explains, "I just hope that more ladies and men will decide to come in and see what it's like working here. It's a lot of fun."

Volunteers describe working at the Thrift store as rewarding.

Barbara says, "I get it here, if someone says 'oh you get paid for this i get it here' it's rewarding in that way for all of us. We all kinda feel that way."

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

And every first and last Saturday of the month.

If you would like to volunteer or donate just drop by their Tower District location at 708 E Olive Ave Fresno, CA.