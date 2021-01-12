Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the sale of Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre pends, officials with Adventure Church said they plan to keep the venue as an event center in addition to holding services should they become the owners of the theater.
The church released a statement on Tuesday, saying their goal is to "preserve the historic and beloved landmark and to keep it from closing."
City leaders have said some community members are concerned about losing the Tower Theatre as an event venue if the church takes over.
Adventure Church said they plan to outsource the theater's rental management to Tower Theatre Productions, which has previously run the business.
The church also addressed the zoning changes brought up in an email from city leaders last week, saying they were unnecessary.
Church leaders did not comment on accusations that they are currently holding indoor services, which is a violation of emergency orders.
Read the church's full statement here:
"Adventure Church has made the decision to purchase the Tower Theatre as part of its long-standing commitment to serving the community and people of the Tower District. Adventure's intention for the purchase of the building is to preserve the historic and beloved landmark and keep it from closing. Contrary to reports from City Council Members Esmerelda Soria and Miguel Arias, zoning changes are not only unnecessary, but they have not been requested by the church, ever. Since the start of negotiations to purchase the Tower Theatre, Adventure Church has never intended to cease the theatre's primary business operations as an event venue. The city was informed of this in a letter sent to the City Planning Department dated December 7, 2020. Because zoning changes are not needed, no businesses are in jeopardy of losing licenses. Once public safety city ordinances allow, Adventure Church intends to outsource theater rental matters to Tower Theatre Productions who have always overseen it in the past. Adventure church will simply reserve the building for its own use on Sunday Mornings and occasional mid-week evenings. Additionally, Adventure Church plans to make the venue more accessible by partnering with non-profits who would like to use it. 'The last thing the Tower District needs right now is for its namesake landmark to sit empty, abandoned, boarded up and vandalized. That would send a message to the people of our community that the heart of this neighborhood is gone. But we want to spread a message of hope and encouragement that says, 'the heart of this community is alive and well, the lights are on, and everyone is welcome here.'' said Anthony Flores, Senior Pastor of Adventure Church. Adventure Church has been a contributing member of the Tower community since 2010. Adventure Church welcomes all people from all backgrounds. Adventure's goal is to create a safe place where attendees can experience the love, acceptance, and forgiveness of God. Adventure Church attendees contribute to the economic development by supporting coffee shops, restaurants, and stores on Olive Ave and in the surrounding area, and will continue to do so. "
