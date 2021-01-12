Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the sale of Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre pends, officials with Adventure Church said they plan to keep the venue as an event center in addition to holding services should they become the owners of the theater.The church released a statement on Tuesday, saying their goal is to "preserve the historic and beloved landmark and to keep it from closing."City leaders have said some community members are concerned about losing the Tower Theatre as an event venue if the church takes over.Adventure Church said they plan to outsource the theater's rental management to Tower Theatre Productions, which has previously run the business.The church also addressed the zoning changes brought up in an email from city leaders last week, saying they were unnecessary.Church leaders did not comment on accusations that they are currently holding indoor services, which is a violation of emergency orders.Read the church's full statement here: