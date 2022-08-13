Fresno given more than $17 million for transportation services

The US Department of Transportation has awarded more than $17 million to go toward the city's "Zero-Emission Transition Project."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big boost in transportation dollars for the city of Fresno.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says this grant will go a long way toward improving the service the FAX system provides to the community., adding Fresno has a long way to go when it comes to cleaner air, but funding like this will help put us on the right track.

The grant funding was made possible through the low or no emissions vehicle program and the buses and bus facilities program.

Both programs support transitioning the nation's transit fleet to energy-efficient and low-polluting transit vehicles.