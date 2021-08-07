Fresno Unified students get free backpacks, supplies ahead of new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified's parent university is helping families get ready for the upcoming school year.The district distributed thousands of backpacks to students at McLane High School on Saturday morning.Fresno Unified parent Brandie Todd was one of the many parents who were grateful to receive the much-needed school supplies."It makes a huge difference as far as helping, especially after the last year," she said.The district even provided haircuts to students who needed a new back-to-school hairdo.Staff said after this past year, they knew many parents needed the extra assistance."We don't necessarily always get to see what they're going through at home but we hear them through the phone calls, we hear them, they're calling us, they're reaching out to us on social media, they're still feeling the after-effects of being out of work, being displaced," said Zuleica Murillo Fry, executive director of communication and family services.Fresno Unified will welcome back its students five days a week this coming Thursday, August 12th.Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside the classroom.