fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified students get free backpacks, supplies ahead of new school year

The district even provided haircuts to students who needed a new back-to-school hairdo.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Unified students get free backpacks, supplies ahead of new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified's parent university is helping families get ready for the upcoming school year.

The district distributed thousands of backpacks to students at McLane High School on Saturday morning.

Fresno Unified parent Brandie Todd was one of the many parents who were grateful to receive the much-needed school supplies.

"It makes a huge difference as far as helping, especially after the last year," she said.

The district even provided haircuts to students who needed a new back-to-school hairdo.

Staff said after this past year, they knew many parents needed the extra assistance.

"We don't necessarily always get to see what they're going through at home but we hear them through the phone calls, we hear them, they're calling us, they're reaching out to us on social media, they're still feeling the after-effects of being out of work, being displaced," said Zuleica Murillo Fry, executive director of communication and family services.

Fresno Unified will welcome back its students five days a week this coming Thursday, August 12th.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside the classroom.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoback to schooleducationbackpackfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
FUSD to receive $8.2 million to help principals ensure equity
Fresno Unified hires counselor focused on preventing suicide
FUSD launches COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on campuses
Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News