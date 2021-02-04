Fresno Unified approves charter school started by former NFL player, Valley native

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6043129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is the founding partner of the Golden Charter Academy and will serve as an extension of the classroom.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School Board has approved a petition for a new charter school on Wednesday night.The board voted to approve Golden Charter Academy to create a T-K through eighth-grade public school within the district.There were initial concerns about a possible conflict of interest because current trustee Keshia Thomas is the mother-in-law of the charter applicant, Edison High alumnus and retired NFL player, Robert Golden.The board also had questions about enrollment projects, finances and plans to have a local Catholic school serve as a temporary location until there's a permanent site.In the end, the board agreed to allow the charter school to open.The five-year initial charter term will be from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.