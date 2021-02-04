fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified approves charter school started by former NFL player, Valley native

The board voted to approve Golden Charter Academy to create a T-K through eighth-grade public school within the district.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School Board has approved a petition for a new charter school on Wednesday night.

The board voted to approve Golden Charter Academy to create a T-K through eighth-grade public school within the district.

There were initial concerns about a possible conflict of interest because current trustee Keshia Thomas is the mother-in-law of the charter applicant, Edison High alumnus and retired NFL player, Robert Golden.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is the founding partner of the Golden Charter Academy and will serve as an extension of the classroom.



The board also had questions about enrollment projects, finances and plans to have a local Catholic school serve as a temporary location until there's a permanent site.

In the end, the board agreed to allow the charter school to open.

The five-year initial charter term will be from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.

