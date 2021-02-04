Fresno Unified approves charter school started by former NFL player, Valley native

The board voted to approve Golden Charter Academy to create a T-K through eighth-grade public school within the district.
There were initial concerns about a possible conflict of interest because current trustee Keshia Thomas is the mother-in-law of the charter applicant, Edison High alumnus and retired NFL player, Robert Golden.
The board also had questions about enrollment projects, finances and plans to have a local Catholic school serve as a temporary location until there's a permanent site.
In the end, the board agreed to allow the charter school to open.
The five-year initial charter term will be from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.
