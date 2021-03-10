Fresno Unified students from all grades who want in-person learning to return by April 13

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students from all grades that want to return to in-person learning should be able to come back to campus by April 13, the school district announced on Wednesday.
Administrators say parents should fill out the Parent Selection Tool to inform the district if they want their student back on campus or if they want them to continue distance learning.
The form needs to be filled out by March 16. You can find the survey by clicking here. You can also call 559-457-1915 for more information about the Parent Selection Tool from Fresno Unified.
Last week, Fresno Unified announced they plan to start bringing students back for in-person learning after spring break starting April 6.
Officials say kids will be phased back into in-person learning. Pre-Kindergarten through second-grade, seventh, ninth and 12th-grade will be the first group to return on April 6.
Grades three through sixth, eighth, tenth and 11th grade are scheduled to come back on April 13.
State lawmakers just passed a new law that allows public schools to tap into $6.6 billion if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March.
Fresno Unified educators who wanted to receive their COVID-19 vaccine were administered their first dose last week. Many teachers told Action News that with the increase in vaccinations comes hope at moving into a post-pandemic world.
