Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses

Fresno Unified will bring small cohorts of students back to the classroom starting Monday.
The district is inviting back all of their "high-needs students." These students were learning on campus last semester for added support during distance learning.

The cohorts will also be testing out best practices to prepare for even more students to return.

Superintendent Bob Nelson provided an update on Instagram last week, saying the district has over 400 volunteering to come back to their campuses.

"We're bringing back our pilots for simultaneous teaching because we know when we do transition our students back to in-person learning in totality that we're going to have to operate in a hybrid learning environment, with some people in seats and some people at home," Nelsom said.

Fresno Unified is also advocating for its staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, including teachers, food service workers and other district staff.

They're hoping their educators will be able to get their first doses by early March. The district said they're working on getting all 10,000 employees vaccinated, but it's going to be a challenge.

While Fresno Unified didn't specify when more students would return to campuses, the district said the school reopening plan is not contingent upon having everyone vaccinated.
