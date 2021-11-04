Fresno Unified to provide $200 stipend for subs who teach consecutive days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some substitute teachers with the Fresno Unified School District can expect to receive more pay in the upcoming school year.The school district and Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association agreed to provide an additional $200 stipend for substitutes who teach 20 consecutive days.This stipend will be available starting in the 2021-2022 school year for those working full days.The district also agreed to provide an additional $100 to subs working on November 12th, which is the day after Veteran's Day.It's all part of an effort to limit disruptions to the classroom due to the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers because of the pandemic.