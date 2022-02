Our City warming center will reopen!!!



— City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) February 23, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As most of Central California is under a Freeze Warning, the City of Fresno will open its warming center to help people escape the cold.Temperatures are expected to drop below 36 degrees.The Ted C. Wills Community Center will be open from Wednesday at 7:30 pm through Sunday at 7 am.