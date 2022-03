FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is still in the midst of a three-year drought, despite the storm we saw this week.To help conserve water, the City of Fresno is moving to its three-day water schedule this Friday, April 1.Those that have addresses ending with an odd number can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.Those with addresses ending in even numbers can water Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.No one should be watering on Mondays or between 10 am and 6 pm.The new watering schedule will stay in effect through October.