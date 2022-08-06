Fresno businesses face watering restrictions

You can no longer water the grass outside a business, but you can continue to irrigate shrubs and trees to keep them alive.

Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno businesses and even some apartment complexes are now being informed of watering restrictions that will soon turn their lawns from green to brown.

Despite this week's rain, ongoing drought conditions have the city of Fresno implementing a statewide ban on watering "non-functional turf" or mowed grass.

The State Water Resources Control Board adopted the emergency regulation June 10th but Fresno businesses are now receiving letters informing them of the conservation requirement.

Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.

The emergency regulation prohibits irrigating mowed lawns not used for sports.

More than 9,000 letters have been sent to Fresno business owners informing them they need to comply but some homes will also be impacted by the water saving regulation.

"We'll have another, probably 6,700 letters going out that focus more on the multi-family properties, which are the larger HOAs, apartment complexes," says Wendy Cornelius.

Cornelius is the Water Conservation Supervisor for the city of Fresno.

She says city officials will be looking to both educate the public and enforce the regulation.

You can no longer water the grass outside a business, but you can continue to irrigate shrubs and trees to keep them alive.

"Anything that has to do with ornamental shrubs, trees, they can still water. They just have to turn off the minutes off on their timer for that non-functional turf," says Cornelius.

Enforcement will include warnings and ultimately, fines for Fresno businesses.

Residents are still allowed to water their lawn three times a week at home but the city is asking at this time you reduce that practice to two times a week.

If you're interested in removing your front or back lawn, the City of Fresno does have a lawn-to-garden program.

You can receive $1 per square foot for up to 1,500 square feet.

Click here to learn more.