Showers bring flooding and accidents throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heavy rainfall slowed down the Monday morning commute in the Valley and created hazardous conditions for some drivers.

One accident happened on westbound Highway 168 at Shields.

Officials say the driver was going too fast in the rain and spun out of control, ending up on the dirt embankment on the side of the road.

Commuters through the area say traffic was backed up all the way to Bullard.

No one was hurt.

The rainfall is also leaving streets flooded throughout Fresno.

The intersection of Bullard and West in northwest Fresno filled with water around 9 am, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Water also filled the roadway along Shepherd Avenue at Friant.

If you see flooding or any road issues in Fresno, call 311 or report it to the FresGO app.