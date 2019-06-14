Fresno Yosemite Airport upgrade: Taxi drivers forced to wait in sweltering heat

While Fresno Yosemite International Airport gets set for a major parking upgrade, construction is forcing taxi drivers out of their normal waiting area.The cabbies' ground transportation facility is currently off limits until work is completed nearby.So the drivers have landed under trees in the median near the current parking lot."We don't have any other choice," says driver Kuldib Jutti.Airport rules say vehicles cannot be left unattended so that spot is the best place for drivers to wait for customers while keeping an eye on their cabs.They say the move hasn't hurt business but it is a bit of an inconvenience.It's not just cab drivers that have been relocated - FYI officials have been forced to move the cellphone waiting area a couple of times during this recent round of construction as they try to minimize the impact on travelers.Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of July.And that's when airport officials hope to have taxi drivers back to their normal waiting area and facility - but until then taxi drivers will be forced to brave the sweltering heat.