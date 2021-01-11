Downtown Fresno cafe honoring Selena with limited time drink

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno cafe is brightening up its menu with a brand new drink in honor of Selena available for a limited time.The owner of Frida Cafe says they chose Selena as, "a symbol to promote art, culture and heritage within our cafe."The new drink is named after one of Selena's songs Como La Flor.Frida Cafe is located on Tulare and Fulton near Chukchansi Park.