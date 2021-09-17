Sports

Friday Morning Football - Dinuba High School

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in the South Valley with the Dinuba High Emporers.

The team is getting ready to take on Fresno's Edison Tigers.

The Emperors have established themselves as an exceptionally physical ball club this season. Their offense is logging some impressive statistics, and they're no doubt looking to improve their numbers tonight. The big question is, can Dinuba maintain its forward progress on the season.

Meanwhile, Edison is off to a troubled start this season, as the team is currently 0 and 3. However, that no doubt has the Tiger's hungry for a win.

But enough about the stats, let's talk school spirit, and there was plenty of it this morning.

The school band, cheer squad, color guard, and ROTC joined the football team to help fill up the stands early Friday morning.

The Emporers also showed off their "Green Mile", the procession that the school makes as they head into the stadium.

The kickoff for tonight's game is at 7:30 pm.
