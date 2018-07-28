Friends, family gather for vigil to honor 17-year-old gunned down in Atwater

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3841144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Atwater Police are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a late night attack.

Grief-stricken family members and loved ones held each other in support, to honor Favian Carrillo--a life taken too soon."He wanted to get his diploma. He wanted to wait another year to raise money and start college," said Favian's Uncle Gilbert Duran.According to police, the teen was gunned down at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday on Drakely near Sierra Vista.Officers heard gunshots in the area and when they arrived, they found Carrillo suffering from at least one gunshot wound."That individual was mediflighted to the trauma center in the city of Modesto where unfortunately he passed away from his injuries," Atwater Police Department Sgt. Armando Echevarria.Family members say he was visiting his cousin when he was gunned down."Our lives are never going to be the same. The people who did that, have no respect for life," said Duran.He says the teen was caring and family oriented."He'd stay the weekend with his grandma and help her do chores, ever since he was like 10," said Duran.The uncle said his nephew had aspirations to be a probation officer."We haven't even healed from the other one at all," said Duran.The family is still mourning the loss of his other nephew Ezekial who was killed in an officer-involved shooting just nine months ago.Police are looking for a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this crime can call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396.Video of the scene was provided by the Merced Daily.