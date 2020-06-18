sexual assault

Fresno Unified employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say

A Fresno Unified employee has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, according to Fresno Police.

Terry McCoy, 43, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail after authorities say he confessed to sexual assaults.

McCoy has been Noon Time Aide for the school district for 20 years and also ran a group home for "troubled teens," officials said.

He is facing several charges of forcible sex with a minor and oral copulation.
