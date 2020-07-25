Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

(Click/tap the image below to donate online)



Thanks to the caring staff at Valley Children's Hospital, miracles happen every day in the Central Valley. You can help make more miracles happen during the Future Worth Fighting For Telethon on Thursday, August 13th. During the telethon, all you have to do is call or text to donate. Valley Children's Hospital is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art children's hospital on a 50-acre campus with a medical staff of more than 550 physicians. In California, they treat more inpatient cases than any pediatric hospital north of San Diego. With 356 licensed beds, Valley Children's Hospital is one of the largest hospitals of its type in the nation. The Future Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital on ABC30 is made possible by these generous sponsors: