FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire in Mariposa County has scorched 1,300 acres, but firefighters reported their containment lines have increased to 40%.
At this time, advisories and road closures near homes by Highway 49 have been lifted.
The Gaines Fire broke out on Mount Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road on Friday.
The cause is still under investigation.
Editors Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 40 percent contained
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News