GE recalls more than 150,000 refrigerators with bottom freezers due to fall risk

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you recently bought a GE fridge from Best Buy, Home Depot or Lowe's, listen up.

GE Appliances is recalling more than 150,000 stainless steel, French Door refrigerators with bottom freezers.

The problem is the freezer handle can detach when you try to open the freezer drawer, causing you to fall.

GE Appliances has received more than 71 reports, resulting in 37 injuries, including three serious injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the refrigerators were sold at home improvement and appliance stores from Feb. 2020 through Jan. 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on the model.

See a full list of the models involved in the recall here.

