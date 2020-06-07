George Floyd

Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd in Houston hometown

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mourners are able to view George Floyd's casket today in his hometown of Houston, the final stop of a series of memorials in his honor.

EMBED More News Videos

As Houstonians prepared to bid a final farewell to one of their own, ABC13 captured the moment George Floyd's casket arrived for his memorial. See how it unfolded in the video.



A six-hour viewing is happening at The Fountain of Praise church in southwest Houston. The viewing is open to the public, though visitors will be required to wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines.

EMBED More News Videos

From having shuttles on site to medical emergency crews at hand, here's what you should know if you're going to pay respects for George Floyd.



WATCH: Lines already forming for George Floyd's public viewing
EMBED More News Videos

People lined up early for George Floyd's viewing, which will last six hours.



Floyd's funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

George Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police and the criminal justice system.

Former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Houston to meet with Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral service. Earlier Monday, Biden spent more than an hour meeting with the family.

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family," said Floyd's family attorney Benjamin Crump.

Rev. Al Sharpton was also among the notable figures who met with the family.



In addition, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paid tribute to Floyd at the viewing.

"Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day," Abbott told reporters at the church. "His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy. I'm here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd, to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas."

EMBED More News Videos

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among those who personally respect to George Floyd. Here's how he described his perspective of the viewing.



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who has been among the most visible and outspoken supporters for social justice in the midst of the Floyd protests, offered his view after going through the memorial.

"What people don't realize is why there's so much anger, especially in the African American community," said Acevedo, who went in with HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian, who is African American. "She got very emotional because she's looking at a face. It looks like her brother, her uncle, or her cousin, her best friend, her father. Until we start seeing things from the prism of others that don't look like us, we'll never be able to heal this country or heal the free world."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch to hear about the moment Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo laid eyes on George Floyd at the public viewing and his message to you.



Previous memorials have taken place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born. At the Minneapolis tribute Thursday, those in attendance stood in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned to the ground under the officer's knee.

Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.



Floyd was raised in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school football player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to seek work and a fresh start. His face now appears on a mural in his old neighborhood, and his name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, Donkeeboy talks about the incredible new mural in Third Ward for George Floyd and where in the neighborhood you can see it.



SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?
WATCH: Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral

EMBED More News Videos

In a powerful speech given by both Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the two said they will stand with George Floyd's family.



Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
EMBED More News Videos

The violent protests across the U.S. as a white police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air has been charged with murder.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsocial distancingprotestchurchgeorge floydcemeteryfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
Clovis neighborhood fills fence with messages of inclusion and love
Man shot after man drove vehicle into protesters, police say
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Santa Cruz sheriff to give update on ambush killing of deputy
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
Show More
Shaver Lake reopens to visitors with new guidelines
Inmate found dead at Corcoran prison, authorities say
75-acre brush fire threatens structures in Castaic
Clovis neighborhood fills fence with messages of inclusion and love
Fire forces emergency evacuations, road closures in Mariposa Co.
More TOP STORIES News