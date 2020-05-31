Society

J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.

He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.

The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at a Walmart.

Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of protesters march through LA over George Floyd death
Central California coronavirus cases
3 arrested for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Protesters gather in Fresno over death of George Floyd
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
Authorities see spike in reports of child porn during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
17-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old in San Joaquin
Hanford solider killed in Iraq laid to rest with military honors
Man killed, teen shot during family disturbance in Fresno, police say
George Floyd protesters clash with police after shutting Hwy 101 down in NorCal
Man confesses to setting car on fire at Merced dealership
More TOP STORIES News