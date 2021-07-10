jeopardy

George Stephanopoulos takes reins as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, recalls Alex Trebek's advice

Tune in to see George Stephanopoulos host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 12, on this ABC station
EMBED <>More Videos

GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos guest hosts 'Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos is taking the reins of "Jeopardy!" starting Monday, July 12, for his one-week guest-hosting stint.

"This is really such an honor to have the chance to come and guest host," Stephanopoulos said. "Like everyone else, I grew up with 'Jeopardy!'"

While Stephanopoulos is no stranger to television, he admitted that he was nervous to host the iconic game show -- but one piece of advice from late host Alex Trebek stuck with the anchor.

VIDEO: Sneak peek with George Stephanopoulos behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
EMBED More News Videos

The "Good Morning America" anchor, who is hosting the iconic game show all week long, takes "GMA" on set.



"It was the advice that Alex Trebek gave everyone every day when he talked about 'Jeopardy!,'" Stephanopoulos said. "'This is about the game, remember that first and foremost,' and I think that really does get to the heart of the job."

When asked which of his ABC colleagues would make a great "Jeopardy!" contestant, Stephanopoulos said senior correspondent Terry Moran.

"[He's] unbelievably well-read. Whenever he puts out posts on our emails, he impresses everyone with his erudition," Stephanopoulos said.

Tune in to see George Stephanopoulos host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 12, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmageorge stephanopoulostelevisionabc newsalex trebekotrcgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News