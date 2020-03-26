Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food at Pa. grocery store

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania -- A grocery store in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a woman purposely coughed on thousands of dollars' worth of food.

The store said she coughed on fresh produce as well as a small portion of its bakery, meat case and grocery section.

Gerrity's Supermarkets said the "twisted prank" will result in over $35,000 worth of food being thrown out.

"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the store's co-owner Joe Fasula said in the post.

The store contacted police and the case has now been escalated to the District Attorney's Office as the state cracks down on the spreading of coronavirus.

Officials plan to determine if the woman has been tested positive for the virus.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that individuals who intentionally spread the virus could be charged with terrorism for the "purposeful exposure and infection of others."
