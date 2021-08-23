TV show filmed in Madera premieres in Hollywood

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California on the big screen in Hollywood.A new TV show that was filmed in the North Valley held a special screening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.Ghettobusters was shown at the theatre earlier this month.Falcon Productions says the show is a spoof of Ghostbusters.It was taped in Madera by Valley natives Freddy Falcon and Danny Sauceda.While the show isn't set in the Central Valley, you will recognize Fresno and Madera locations like Tesoro Viejo and Backstreet Grill.It is set for release on the streaming service Tubi this November.