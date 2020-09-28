'We left with nothing': Glass Fire forces thousands from homes, many narrowly escape flames

The fire was ferocious, exploding in size within hours overnight, burning through the hills of wine country northeast of St. Helena.
By sunrise, CAL FIRE was attacking the Glass Fire from all sides as it burned across a ridge. Choppers made countless runs dumping water.
"It's a battle," said one firefighter from Sonoma County.
Fire crews were challenged with red flag conditions: hot temperatures and gusty winds.
Jan Zakin lives in the evacuation zone on North Crystal Springs Road, she said there was no time to grab anything.
"We woke up in the middle of the night and saw flames. I was in my underwear, there was a car on fire blocking access out, my dog ran away, I still haven't found her, we left with nothing, just literally with nothing. We're so lucky to be alive." " Zakin said.
Jan's beloved dog, Zsa Zsa ran away during the evacuation. Sadly, the dog was found hours later, badly burned. She's now being treated by a vet. Her prognosis unknown.
#BREAKING Evacuations happening at Adventist St. Helena Hospital due to approaching #GlassFire officials say approx. 41 patients are being safely transferred to other hospitals. @LiveDoppler7 @ABCLiz @DionLimTV https://t.co/AqRjNrS9yA pic.twitter.com/pk18FB9tsn— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 27, 2020
"We are evacuating our hospital, and no longer accepting patients until it's safe," said Jill Kinney from Adventist Health.
55 patients at Adventist Hospital were moved out by ambulance to other facilities as the fire got closer, some were airlifted out by chopper.
It's déj vu for many evacuees. They were forced to leave just weeks ago for the LNU Complex fire.
"It gets tiring, it's becoming a lifestyle, it's a beautiful place but it's not right," said evacuee Magaly Otero.
