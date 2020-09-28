wildfire

'We left with nothing': Glass Fire forces thousands from homes, many narrowly escape flames

By Cornell Barnard
ST. HELENA, Calif. -- Red Flag fire conditions did not help fire crews Sunday as they battled the Glass Fire in Napa County.

The fire was ferocious, exploding in size within hours overnight, burning through the hills of wine country northeast of St. Helena.

RELATED: Glass Fire burns thousands of acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

By sunrise, CAL FIRE was attacking the Glass Fire from all sides as it burned across a ridge. Choppers made countless runs dumping water.

"It's a battle," said one firefighter from Sonoma County.

Fire crews were challenged with red flag conditions: hot temperatures and gusty winds.

Jan Zakin lives in the evacuation zone on North Crystal Springs Road, she said there was no time to grab anything.

"We woke up in the middle of the night and saw flames. I was in my underwear, there was a car on fire blocking access out, my dog ran away, I still haven't found her, we left with nothing, just literally with nothing. We're so lucky to be alive." " Zakin said.

Jan's beloved dog, Zsa Zsa ran away during the evacuation. Sadly, the dog was found hours later, badly burned. She's now being treated by a vet. Her prognosis unknown.



"We are evacuating our hospital, and no longer accepting patients until it's safe," said Jill Kinney from Adventist Health.

55 patients at Adventist Hospital were moved out by ambulance to other facilities as the fire got closer, some were airlifted out by chopper.

RELATED: St. Helena hospital evacuated due to nearby Glass Fire, patients safe, official says

EMBED More News Videos

St. Helena's Adventist Health Medical Center is evacuating patients because of a fast-moving fire in Napa County.



It's déj vu for many evacuees. They were forced to leave just weeks ago for the LNU Complex fire.

"It gets tiring, it's becoming a lifestyle, it's a beautiful place but it's not right," said evacuee Magaly Otero.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. helenanapa countyevacuationbrush firefire departmentshospitalmissing dogwildfirecal fireglass firefirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildfires burning in North Bay prompt mandatory evacuations
WILDFIRE
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,266 acres burned, 49% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Dos Palos residents warned to boil water Monday morning
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News