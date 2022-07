Goats being used to help prevent flames in Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four-legged firefighters are being deployed to prevent flames from racing through Shaver Lake.

SoCal Edison provided Action News with footage of more than 300 goats being used as part of a pilot program.

The goal is to help control and maintain the vegetation in the area.

They were sent to munch on nearly 14 acres near Balsam Forebay.

The goats can each consume about two to four pounds a day, and it could take up to three days to graze through an acre of land.