Oak Fire: GoFundMe sets up verified hub for fundraisers

GoFundMe has joined the effort to support the people impacted by the Oak Fire.

More than 6,000 Mariposa County residents have been evacuated, and many have lost their homes.

The wildfire has destroyed at least 42 residences and has scorched more than 18,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

For those who want to contribute to relief efforts, GoFundMe has created a hub for verified fundraisers for people who have lost their businesses, homes, and have been displaced by the Oak Fire.

New fundraisers will be added once they are verified by the Trust & Safety team to ensure funds actually go to those in need.

