Sentencing hearing for 'Golden State Killer' begins with victim impact statements

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:



Claude Snelling - Tulare County

Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County

Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County

Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County

Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County

Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County

Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County

Charlene Smith - Ventura County

Lyman Smith - Ventura County

Patrice Harrington - Orange County

Keith Harrington - Orange County

Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County

Janelle Cruz - Orange County

SAN FRANCISCO -- Today begins the first of three days of victim impact statements of confessed Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.Nearly three dozen victims and family members of those murdered will confront DeAngelo. On Friday, he will be sentenced to life in prison.DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of murder and admitted to dozens of rapes that were too old to prosecute.In all, the 74-year-old former police officer admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people in a spree that terrorized California for more than a decade.See the full complaint filed against DeAngelo here