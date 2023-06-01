Planada Medical Clinic set to reopen after several months of repairs from flooding

It comes following several months of restoration work after the center was damaged by flooding from severe storms in January.

The clinic in Planada is located on Broadway Street near Sutter Street and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golden Valley Health Centers is reopening the Planada Medical Clinic.

It comes following several months of restoration work after the center was damaged by flooding from severe storms in January.

The Planada Medical Clinic was just one of a number of businesses and homes in Planada damaged by floodwater.

Despite being forced from their building, Golden Valley Health Workers continued to provide services at temporary sites set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds and Planada Community Center.

The clinic in Planada is located on Broadway Street near Sutter Street and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.