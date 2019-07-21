apartment fire

Good Samaritan steps in to help family left with nothing after apartment fire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis woman stepped in to help after seeing the devastation a West Central Fresno family experienced from an apartment fire that tore through multiple units.

Minutes after our story aired on the apartment fire that left three families without a home Friday; Melissa Kent called our newsroom.

Kent wanted to help the mom who had lost just about everything for her baby girl Rose.

"It just broke my heart and that's when I knew I have to help them out, I have to do something," said Kent.

So, Melissa went into her daughter Olivia's room, pulled out some old clothes and toys, and placed them in bags.

Her 6-year-old was in on the spirit of giving too packing her favorite stuffed animal to give to the one and a half year old.

After the mother-daughter duo loaded up their SUV, they hopped on the road to make the surprise delivery.

It was clear Heather Greco was touched by the kindness of strangers.

"It just knocks me in the throat because I've done a lot of giving and I haven't seen a lot in return like why should you keep giving you know," said Greco.

But Melissa and her daughter restored Heather's faith in humanity at a time when she needed it most.

"Hard day and hard year for me really but I'll get through it I have a daughter and she depends on me," said Greco.

Now Heather no longer has to think what she told us earlier Friday in our story.

"I don't like receiving help," said Heather.

Because she is seeing just how far accepting help can go.
