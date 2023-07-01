Good Sports: Valley FC prepares for national tournament

A team with strong roots in the Central Valley is hoping to shake things up on the national stage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's recovery day for Valley FC.

"I knew from the beginning that we had an opportunity to have something special her," Valley FC manager Milton Blanco.

A semi-pro soccer club based in Fresno - fresh off a NorCal South championship in the United Premier Soccer League.

"This is the community's team. These guys are from the community," Blanco said.

Owned, operated, and made up of central valley natives.

Everyone is chipping in for some light work, yoga and ice baths, as the team prepares for the national round of 32 tournament.

"So all those little things if it can make them feel like they're in a special environment then we want to do that for these players," Blanco said.

Head coach Milton Blanco knows all about the pro-environment.

Going from Roosevelt High to Fresno Pacific to landing on former MLS club Chivas USA.

"This is a platform for guys to showcase their talents and maybe get to another level," Blanco said.

One of those players - former Clovis North Valley Champ Mason Gonzalez.

"We like to score a lot of goals, we like to put on a show," Gonzalez said.

With experience at the collegiate level - Gonzalez works to mentor some of the younger squad players.

"Shine a spotlight on the valley talent that is here that sometimes gets overlooked," Gonzalez said.

Some of that talent - just 14 and 15 years old.

They're all good people they all appreciate the opportunity. Coming in here we say we're familia," Blanco said.

Part of that familia - the die hard supporters group Esquadron.

"I don't like to toot our own horn and a lot of people know that. You know what we do, speaks for itself," Esquadron Leader Vincente Chavez said. "You hear the drums from a distance. People don't sit in our section they stand in our section. It's a vibe."

"They do a great job creating an atmosphere that really pumps us up that gives us life during the game," Gonzalez said. "I think it's fun for the fans to come out and experience that."

Come nationals this weekend - Esquadron will be in full force.

Hoping to play a small part in Valley FC's big picture.

"This is the minimum for us. We're looking to reach the national title. That's our goal and that's been our goal since day 1," Gonzalez said.

A goal Blanco is dead set on achieving.

"You're wasting your time if that's not what you're thinking," Blanco said.

