Good Sports: New state-of-the-art locker room for College of the Sequoias football

After eight months of construction, the Giants have a new place to call home -- a brand new locker room that's on par with some DI facilities.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The College of the Sequoias football program has reason to be excited this season.

After eight months of construction, the Giants have a new place to call home -- a brand new, state-of-the-art locker room that's on par with some DI facilities.

"This is a 62-year-old building," says Dean of Facilities Byron Woods.

Woods says it was time to give football players a new experience.

After a $600,000 investment from the school, that vision became a reality.

"You could have the staffing, the coaches, you could have the other players and the talent. But if your facilities are not up to par, then they're going to go elsewhere," Woods said.

Complete with custom wood lockers, artwork, lights, a speaker system, and even a coaches' lounge, the building's been transformed into something players and coaches alike can enjoy.

But the renovations don't stop there.

"This is just one of the first steps in the overall improvement projects that we're doing," Woods said.

The school's already laid down its new turf field and starting in November, there are plans to break ground on a stadium expansion that would include an entry plaza, bleachers, an elevated press box and 600 square foot video board.

"It isn't just a second option for student athletes," Woods said. "We want them to come to COS and say, 'This is the place I can go to transfer onto my four-year career."

For head coach Travis Burkett, the revamp is a blessing.

"Facilities don't win you a game, but what they do is provide an opportunity for guys to have a sanctuary, to be together, to create that team bond that we're looking for," he said.

With a new locker room and more improvements on the horizon, he's looking to create an atmosphere that can get his players to the next level.

With a season opener just two weeks away, Coach Burkett is thankful for a community willing to invest.