Ridgecrest Earthquake

Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California after Ridgecrest earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has called him and expressed commitment to helping California recover from two earthquakes that hit the state in as many days.

Speaking to reporters after touring the damage zone, Newsom said Saturday that he and Trump talked about the struggles California has been through, including two devastating wildfires that happened just six months ago.

The Democratic governor said, "There's no question we don't agree on everything, but one area where there's no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies."

"He's committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts," Newsom said of Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countygavin newsomearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquakegovernmentpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
California could be close to 'ShakeAlert' warning system
Group of local firefighters return from Ridgecrest after massive quake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News