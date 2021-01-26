Reopening California

Fresno County businesses eager to return to work with stay home order lifted

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Struggling business owners are allowed to welcome back customers -- with modifications as the state lifts the stay home order

Restaurants have operated on takeout alone since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay home order in December.


Lifting the order means going back to the tier system. In the purple tier, gyms and Restaurants can operate outdoor services, while salons can open with modifications.

Scott Miller, President of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, said while some businesses will be able to survive, the statewide order forced many to close their doors for good.

"We have lost 10 or 12 percent of our membership, and almost 100 percent of that were in the restaurant category," Miller said.

Some families dined outdoors on Monday, just hours after the governor made the announcement.


Some restaurant owners said they'll now be able to hire back employees, but they ultimately need to be able to bring customers inside.

"We have to get indoor dining at 50 percent to survive," Vino Grille and California Restaurant Association Fresno Chapter president, Chuck Van Fleet, said.

Miller said businesses can contact the chamber for help with resources, while residents are encouraged to keep wearing masks in hopes of getting closer to a less restrictive tier.
