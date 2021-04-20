Northbound I-5 at Grapevine closed due to brush fire

GRAPEVINE: Northbound I-5 is currently closed at Grapevine Road due to a brush fire. Crews working to clear fire and smoke before reopening lanes. pic.twitter.com/H124FFg0iY — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 20, 2021

HAY!

We have I-5 closed at the base of the Grapevine due to a spilled load of hay in all lanes and a fire between the north and southbound lanes. Kern County Fire Department is on scene and in control of the fire. Caltrans is enroute with equipment for a quick cleanup. pic.twitter.com/TIfw5knFMA — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 20, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans crews have shut down northbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine due to a brush fire.The highway closed at Grapevine Road shortly before 11:30 am.Firefighters were working to douse the fire and clear the smoke before Caltrans crews reopen the lanes.Drivers traveling north toward the Central Valley are advised of possible delays.In Kern County, California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon temporarily shut down the southbound and northbound lanes in Kern County after loads of hay spilled onto the lanes and fire broke out. The southbound lanes have since reopen.Officials say the Kern County Fire Department has responded to the fire.