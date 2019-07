FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grass fire burned an embankment along southbound Highway 41 in Fresno Tuesday evening.The blaze broke out between Herndon and Bullard Avenues around 6:30 p.m.Video sent in by ABC30 insiders gave a view of the fire from passerby cars on the highway.Firefighters battled the flames a little over a half an hour before it was contained.The cause of the fire is under investigation.