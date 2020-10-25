Food & Drink

Fresno's Greek Festival held as drive-thru event due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's popular Greek Fest took place on Saturday with a twist.

This year, the event is a drive-thru experience at Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church in central Fresno.

While the pandemic is putting a pause on the traditional celebration, organizers are still working to get those popular dishes out to the community.

They will continue to hold these drive-thru events once a month until they can actually hold the festival in person someday.

The next drive-thru is planned for November 21 and you can place your order on the festival's website.
