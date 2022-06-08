gun violence

Officials concerned by access to guns in Central California

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials concerned by access to guns in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama figures 20% of the guns taken off the streets are privately made or so-called "ghost guns."

"They're called ghost guns because you can't trace them," he said. "They're like ghosts."

Many of the seized handguns are made up of different parts purchased online from different manufacturers.

"This is not a standard Glock barrel," he said. "This is something different and of course, there's no serial number. As long as people have the money and the access to the internet, they're going to be able to get this stuff."

Balderrama says two years ago, officers confiscated 1600 firearms. That number was just under 2,000 a year ago and the figures the total will be even higher this year.

"Which tells us either more of these types of guns are being smuggled into Fresno or being produced here," he said.

Balderrama says it is important to protect the rights of those who want to legally own firearms - adding no one law could be passed to keep the public safer.

"What we really need is some comprehensive balanced legislation and part of it is keeping criminals accountable," he said.

Balderrama says violent crime in Fresno is down from a year ago but adds guns remain the one commonality in all of the city's violence.

"Way too many guns are getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them," he said. "That's the mentally unstable, gang members, convicted felons and juveniles."

Chief Balderrama was also concerned to see criminals even possess drum magazines with the capacity to fire 100 rounds.

Officers can hear the high-capacity rounds on shot-spotter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogun violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for action on guns
DHS warns of domestic violent extremists who praise Uvalde shooting
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
TOP STORIES
List of Central CA polling locations: Where to vote, what to know
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
Crews battling wildfire in Fresno County
Mice, roaches inside Sanger McDonald's caught on video
Final preparations underway for return of Merced County fair
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Show More
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids
Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer
LeBron James calls on US to bring Brittney Griner home
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for action on guns
More TOP STORIES News