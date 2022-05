FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cables at Half Dome are going up in Yosemite National Park starting this week.Officials say the cables will open for the season Thursday, May 19.Guests will need to get a permit in advance before hiking Half Dome. The first wave of permits for the season is available starting Tuesday.Visitors wishing to hike up Half Dome can register for a permit at www.recreation.gov. The permits are available two days in advance.