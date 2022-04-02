hamilton

'Hamilton' cast showing appreciation for Central California ahead of shows

By
'Hamilton' cast showing appreciation for Central CA ahead of shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cast and crew of "Hamilton" have taken over the Saroyan Theater in downtown Fresno.

The "Hamilton" musical mixes hip-hop with history. That clever combination created a new legion of fans not just for the show - but for the performing arts.

"It brings people to musical theater that have maybe never walked into a theater before and it makes it accessible, which is really really exciting," says Marja Harmon.

Harmon plays the role of Alexander Hamilton's sister-in-law, Angelica Schuyler.

Marja knew she had to be part of the touring cast the moment she saw "Hamilton" for the first time.

"It gave visibility to a multi-cultural cast, which is something I had never seen on Broadway before," she said. "So it was the first time I looked up and said, 'Oh, there I am.' and that was incredible."

The theater industry went dark for 18 months during the pandemic, so Harmon says she does not take any moment on stage for granted.

"The audiences have been amazing," she said. "It's great to be in California and have the sun, flowers and vegetation. Everyone's mood is like, 'We're ready. We're ready for Fresno.'"

Harmon's also ready to visit Yosemite when the cast gets a break on Monday.

Harmon added it's an honor to be in Audra McDonald's hometown because Audra has been such an inspiration to her and so many other actresses.

Tickets are still available for some "Hamilton" shows in Fresno.
