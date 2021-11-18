Hanford's annual Christmas parade returning this year

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Hanford is getting ready to deck the halls for its annual Christmas Parade.Last year was just a drive-thru event, so organizers are getting ready to celebrate big this year.It's happening the day after Thanksgiving at 6 pm.The Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications for floats.Some favorites will be back this year, including the Star Wars-themed float from DJ's Collectible Shoppe and the Living Nativity Scene put on by the Riverdale Assembly of God.You'll even be able to vote on your Fan Favorite Float.You can contact the Hanford Chamber of Commerce if you'd like to take part in the parade.