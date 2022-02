HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities from across the South Valley and Clovis worked together to track down a suspect accused of a series of thefts at Ulta Beauty and Lowes stores.Detectives say John Hayes committed more than 20 of those thefts from December 2021 to February 2022.During that time, police say he stole more than $16,000 worth of product from Hanford, Visalia, Porterville and Clovis stores.Visalia police detectives were able to find Hayes in Hanford. Officers took him into custody during a traffic stop.He has been booked into the Kings County Jail.