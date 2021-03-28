hometown hero

Memorial trailer unveiled in Hanford honoring fallen hometown heroes

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special ceremony honoring local fallen hometown heroes was held in Hanford on Saturday.

Families of the fallen heroes gathered to see the unveiling of a custom memorial trailer at the Hanford Civic Auditorium Park.

The unique ceremony displayed a trailer with the names of fallen heroes from the military, law enforcement and fire department altogether.



"It's something to keep our loved ones always remembered. No one to be forgotten on this. We will continue to add names with other pictures and information as we go along," said Jess Ahumada, founder of American Warriors of California.

Ahumada started this organization in 2011.
