FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Joint Union High School District has released plans to honor the class of 2020 with a graduation procession.Vehicles will drive through the service drives at each of the campuses. One vehicle per family may participate, but the district will not allow limos, buses or motor homes.As each student reaches the announcement station, the graduate will exit the car and pose for a photo. The order of the graduates is not relevant.The district said its employees at the announcement station will be practicing social distancing with the students and each other.For more information, click here