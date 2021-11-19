Man shot and killed in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Hanford Thursday afternoon.

Hanford police say it happened around 2 pm at a complex on E. Cameron St. when there was some sort of argument.

When police arrived, they found a man shot twice. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police were also given a description of the suspect vehicle and found it shortly after. The car was found minutes later and a chase began.

The chase went on Highway 198 to 13th Avenue. It ended on 12th Avenue. and Excelsior Ave and police say the suspect tried running away.

The suspect and two other people were eventually arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
