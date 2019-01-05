Hanford Police recover body from 4-foot grave; two arrested in connection

Two men are in custody in connection to the murder of 34-year-old Salvador Valdavinos, according to Hanford Police.Investigators believe 41-year-old John Reyna shot and killed Vadavinos when an argument erupted at a party on Dec. 31. Police say 36-year-old Joe Trejo, the host of the party, assisted Reyna in removing and burying Valdavino's body in a 4-foot grave on the corner of 9th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.Valdavinos was reported missing by his family on Jan. 1, and investigators recovered his body on Jan. 5.Both suspects are being held without bail in the Kings County Jail.